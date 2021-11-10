Michigan Department of Corrections - 11/10/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lieutenant Kirk Downs with Michigan Department of Corrections talks about their 800 open positions and how great of a career it is to work in the MDOC. The next training academy is coming up soon on January 24th. For more information please visit michigan.gov/MDOCjobs or call (517) 335-1426.
