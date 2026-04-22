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Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council (MBIPC) - 04/22/26

Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council (MBIPC) Executive Director Tom Judd shares the latest on the brain injury care community in Michigan and discusses the launch of MBIPC’s new podcast, Diving Deeper.
Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council (MBIPC) - 04/22/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council (MBIPC) Executive Director Tom Judd shares the latest on the brain injury care community in Michigan and discusses the launch of MBIPC’s new podcast, Diving Deeper. For more information please visit MBIPC.org or call (517) 896-2494. For more information about the podcast, please visit MBIPC.org/divingdeeper.

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