MI Vegan Food Truck - 5/31/21

Michael Graham, Owner of MI Vegan Food Truck talks about starting their Food Truck during the pandemic with his wife. They can usually be found at 901 N. Larch St. For more information please visit MIVeganFoodTruck.com or call (517) 719-8952.

