Mi-Rural Records - 10/8/25

LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Edmondson, Owner of MI-Rural Records, says stop by the Tesco's toys production Lansing collectable, toy, comic and record show. Sunday, October 19th 9-4pm. For more information visit MiRuralRecords.com or call (517) 925-1974
