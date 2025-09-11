Mi-Rural Records - 09/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Edmondson, owner, of Mi-Rural Records stops in to announce their expansion, and GRAND RE-OPENING on October 11th! Also, details on their Fall Record & Memorabilia show at Sanctuary Spirits on October 5th and their participation at the Lansing Collectable Toy, Comic, and Record Show on Sunday, October 19th. For more information please visit Mi-RuralRecords.com, Facebook, Instagram, or call (517) 925-1974.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.