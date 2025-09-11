Mi-Rural Records - 09/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Edmondson, owner, of Mi-Rural Records stops in to announce their expansion, and GRAND RE-OPENING on October 11th! Also, details on their Fall Record & Memorabilia show at Sanctuary Spirits on October 5th and their participation at the Lansing Collectable Toy, Comic, and Record Show on Sunday, October 19th. For more information please visit Mi-RuralRecords.com, Facebook, Instagram, or call (517) 925-1974.

