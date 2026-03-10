Mi-Rural Records - 03/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Edmondson, owner, of Mi-Rural Records stops in to discuss the upcoming national Record Store Day event on April 18th from 9am to 6pm at 217 North Bridge Street, Grand Ledge, MI. Mi-Rural Records is also appearing at the Lansing Collectibles & Record show April 19th from 9am to 4pm at the Okemos Convention Center. For more information, please visit Mi-RuralRecords.com, Facebook, Instagram, or call (517) 925-1974.

