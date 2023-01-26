Watch Now
MI Healthy Mind Show - 1/26/23

Posted at 9:46 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 09:46:51-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Hunter, President of Team Wellness Centers talks about his award winning, Emmy Nominated show, MI Healthy Mind and how storytelling is at the heart of changing attitudes about mental health. Storytelling accomplishes more than most probably realize. It helps people feel less alone, and it cultivates empathy and compassion. In addition, it's a great form of education for the aspects of mental illness that are hardest to understand. Tune in weekly on FOX 47 Sunday's at 6am and on 47+ Sundays at Noon or visit mihealthymind.com

