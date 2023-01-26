MI Healthy Mind Show - 1/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Hunter, President of Team Wellness Centers talks about his award winning, Emmy Nominated show, MI Healthy Mind and how storytelling is at the heart of changing attitudes about mental health. Storytelling accomplishes more than most probably realize. It helps people feel less alone, and it cultivates empathy and compassion. In addition, it's a great form of education for the aspects of mental illness that are hardest to understand. Tune in weekly on FOX 47 Sunday's at 6am and on 47+ Sundays at Noon or visit mihealthymind.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook