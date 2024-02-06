MET Michigan Education Trust - 02/06/24

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Barthelmas, Marketing Manager for Michigan Education Trust discusses the MET prepaid tuition savings program. For more information please visit SETwithMET.com or call 517-335-4767 or 1-800-MET-4-KID.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook