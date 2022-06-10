Meridian Township - 6/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — LuAnn Maisner, Parks & Recreation Director for Meridian Township talks about the upcoming Celebrate Meridian Festival returning to Meridian Township after two years on Saturday, June 25 from 8:00 am - 11:00 pm. For more information please visit meridian.mi.us/CelebrateMeridian or call (517) 853-4600.
