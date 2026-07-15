Meridian Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical - 07/15/26

LANSING, Mich. — Slow drains, frequent clogs, and sewer backups are often caused by grease buildup, tree root intrusion, aging pipes, or years of debris collecting inside the line. Meridian's drain experts explain the warning signs homeowners shouldn't ignore. For more information, please visit TheMeridianAdvantage.net or call (517) 339-6300.

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