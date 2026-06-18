Meridian Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical - 06/18/26

LANSING, Mich. — Is your air conditioner ready for summer? Bryce Beer and Daniel Comparetto of Meridian Company share the most common cooling mistakes homeowners make and the simple steps that can help prevent unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs. Also check out their special offer of $500 Off New Installed AC Unit! For more information, please visit TheMeridianAdvantage.net or call (517) 339-6300.

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