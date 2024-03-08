Meridian Green Team - 03/08/24

LANSING, Mich. — LeRoy Harvey, of Meridian Green Team, describes the Sustainable Fashion Show on March 16th, and also a series of "green events" offered this year to help you recycle, save energy, reduce waste, and green-up your home, landscape, and lifestyle. For more information please visit meridian.mi.us/greenmeridian or call (517) 853-4466.

