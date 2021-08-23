Meet Mikayla Temple - Host of FOX 47 Morning News - 8/23/21

LANSING, Mich. — Mikayla Temple is the new Host for FOX47 Morning News. As a Mid-Michigan native and Michigan State University graduate, Mikayla is well versed on the people and places that make up our community. Thus, making her a great fit for the morning show host role.
The goal of FOX47 Morning News is to put more into your mornings - more reporters in mid-Michigan neighborhoods to shine a light on more local news. Join Mikayla every weekday morning from 6-9am. Then, stay tuned for Live with Kelly and Ryan 9am-10am, debuting Monday, September 6 on FOX47.
