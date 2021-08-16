Meet Mikayla Temple - Host of FOX 47 Morning News

LANSING, Mich. — Mikayla Temple is the new Host for FOX47 Morning News. As a Mid-Michigan native and Michigan State University graduate, Mikayla is well versed on the people and places that make up our community. Thus, making her a great fit for the morning show host role.

The goal of FOX47 Morning News is to put more into your mornings - more reporters in mid-Michigan neighborhoods to shine a light on more local news. Join Mikayla every weekday morning from 6-9am. Then, stay tuned for Live with Kelly and Ryan 9am-10am, debuting Monday, September 6 on FOX47.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook