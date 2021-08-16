Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Meet Mikayla Temple - Host of FOX 47 Morning News

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 12:20:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — Mikayla Temple is the new Host for FOX47 Morning News. As a Mid-Michigan native and Michigan State University graduate, Mikayla is well versed on the people and places that make up our community. Thus, making her a great fit for the morning show host role.

The goal of FOX47 Morning News is to put more into your mornings - more reporters in mid-Michigan neighborhoods to shine a light on more local news. Join Mikayla every weekday morning from 6-9am. Then, stay tuned for Live with Kelly and Ryan 9am-10am, debuting Monday, September 6 on FOX47.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019