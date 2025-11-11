MediLodge of Lansing - 11/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — Jeriann Cunningham, Clinical Liaison with MediLodge stops by to discuss the opening of a new dialysis unit, to offer comfort and continuity for the Lansing community. Grand Openingis at Medilodge of Lansing on December 2nd at 2pm.

For more information please visit MedilodgeofLansing.com or call (517) 323-9133.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook