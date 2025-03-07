Medilodge of Lansing - 03/07/25

LANSING, Mich. — David Burgess, Administrator and Brittany Seiler, Director of Nursing at MediLodge of Lansing pay a visit to the Morning Blend. For more information please visit MedilodgeofLansing.com or call (517) 323-9133.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook