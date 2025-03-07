Medilodge of Lansing - 03/07/25

LANSING, Mich. — David Burgess, Administrator and Brittany Seiler, Director of Nursing at MediLodge of Lansing pay a visit to the Morning Blend. For more information please visit MedilodgeofLansing.com or call (517) 323-9133.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.