Medilodge of Campus Area - 04/15/25

LANSING, Mich. — Matt Cortis, administrator at MediLodge of Campus, shares the benefits of receiving On-site Dialysis in the Lansing area. For more information visit MedilodgeofCampusarea.com or call (517) 332-0817.
