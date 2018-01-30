Medical Weight Loss Clinic - 1/29/18

Tracy Strieter, Wellness and Business Development Coordinator, Michelle Binkowski, Medical Weight Loss Clinic patient, Medical Weight Loss Clinic talks about brand awareness - Weight loss is not a ‘one size fits all’. Medical Weight Loss Clinic understands that each person’s relationship food and with their body is unique. That is why we offer customized weight loss programs based on your weight loss needs and medical profile. Our goal is to not only help our patients reach their weight loss goals but to also establish the eating habits needed to assure long-term weight management with maximum health benefits.

For more information, please give them a call at 1 (800) GET-SLIM (438-7546) or visit their website at www.mwlc.com.