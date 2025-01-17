McLaren Okemos Community Medical Center - 01/17/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Aubrey Chartier, Family Medicine physician with McLaren Greater Lansing, shares about the benefits of family medicine as primary care physician. For more information please visit mclaren.org/main/physician-directory/chartier-aubrey-11406 or call (517) 975-3800.

