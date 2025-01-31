McLaren Greater Lansing Primary Care - 01/31/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Amada Roath, primary care physician at McLaren Greater Lansing shares what's going around and how you can stay healthy during cold and flu season. For more information please visit mclaren.org/lansing or call (517) 975-9475.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.