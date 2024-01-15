McLaren Greater Lansing Foundation - 01/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Lynn Griffor, Chief Experience Officer & Vice President of Philanthropy and Rachel Turek, Philanthropy Officer of McLaren Greater Lansing Foundation share information about their virtual fundraiser where you can travel the world while making an impact at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. For more information please visit mclarenloveslansing.org or call 517-975-7118.

