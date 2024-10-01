McLaren Greater Lansing - 10/01/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kristin Masters, Director of Physical Therapy at McLaren Greater Lansing shares what you can do to improve your balance and prevent a fall. For more information please visit mclaren.org/lansing or call (517) 975-6000. For more information on the Healthwise Event please visit mclaren.org/Healthwise or call (517) 975-1590.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook