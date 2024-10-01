McLaren Greater Lansing - 10/01/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kristin Masters, Director of Physical Therapy at McLaren Greater Lansing shares what you can do to improve your balance and prevent a fall. For more information please visit mclaren.org/lansing or call (517) 975-6000. For more information on the Healthwise Event please visit mclaren.org/Healthwise or call (517) 975-1590.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.