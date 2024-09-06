McLaren Greater Lansing - 09/06/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kirk Ray, President and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing shares more about new services the hospital is bringing to the Greater Lansing community and an exciting news about new developments happening at their legacy Greenlawn campus. For more information please visit mclaren.org/lansing or call (517) 975-6000.

