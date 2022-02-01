McDonald's - 2/1/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brandon Van Poppelen, Local McDonald's Owner & Operator and Dominique Pruitt Wright, Scholarship winner from Waverly High School talk about how McDonald's is celebrating Black History month by recognizing outstanding Black Michigan High School Seniors. Each winner is recognized for their ability to uplift their peers or their community through academic achievement and positive behavior. For more information please visit BlackAndPositivelyGolden.com

