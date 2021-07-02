McCardel Restoration - 7/2/21

Kelli and Stacey McCardel, Owners of McCardel Restoration talk about preparing for any potential tragedy. Making sure you have the insurance that you need for your situation. For more information please visit McCardelRestoration.com or call (517) 236-8453.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook