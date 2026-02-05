Mason Area Chamber of Commerce - 02/05/26

LANSING, Mich. — Debbie Shattuck owner of Maple Street Mall, shares why Flurry Fest and other Mason Area Chamber of Commerce events are important to the local businesses and community! For more information, please visit MasonChamber.org or call (517) 676-1046

