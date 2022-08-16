Market Mavens, Realtors of Keller Williams Realty - 8/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Erica Cook and Aimee Halstead, REALTORS®️ and Owners of Market Mavens at Keller Williams Realty talk about their Back to School Supply Drive going through August 18th collecting school supplies to distribute to children in the local community. For more information please email MarketMavens@kw.com or call (517) 896-2714.

