Maria Shaw - 9/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Maria Shaw, Celebrity Astrologer talks about the upcoming Psychic Fair on September 18th 10am-5pm at the Lansing Comfort Inn. For more information please visit MariaShaw.com or call (586) 995-6791.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook