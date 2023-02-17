Maria Shaw - 2/17/23

Maria Shaw, Astrologer and Author talks about celebrating 30 years this month in teaching spiritual topics, doing readings and hosting psychic fairs in Lansing. She also shares some tidbits about the year ahead. For more information please visit mariashaw.com

