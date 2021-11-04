Manchester Family Chiropractic Center - 11/4/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Scott Manchester, President and Doctor at Manchester Family Chiropractic Center talks about how chiropractic care is an integral part of your overall health and well-being. For more information please visit ManchesterFamilyChiro.com or call (517) 962-2178.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.