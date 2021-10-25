Manchester Family Chiropractic Center - 10/25/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brook Manchester, Health Coach and Dr. Scott Manchester, Health Coach and Chiropractor at Manchester Family Chiropractic Center talk about why NOW is the best time to start your New Years resolution. For more information please visit ManchesterFamilyChiro.com or call (517) 962-2178.

