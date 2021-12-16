Love Entirely LLC Coaching & Counseling Services - 12/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sierra Jones, Founder & CEO of Love Entirely LLC Coaching & Counseling Services and Jzsa-Jaza Gibson, Owner of Pharoah's Rest Haven talk about considering Cognitive Behavioral Coaching to learn how to Love your WHOLE Self - flaws and all. For more information please e-mail them at PharaohsRestHaven@gmail.com or call (517) 879-7434. You can also reach out to Love Entirely LLC Coaching & Counseling Services by visiting LoveEntirelyCoaching.com; e-mail them at loveentirely2020@gmail.com or call (517) 392-3704.
