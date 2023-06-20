Loaves and Fishes Ministries - 6/20/23

LANSING, Mich. — Oliver Graham, Volunteer Coordinator with Loaves and Fishes Ministries talks about their upcoming 2nd Annual Yard Sale June 23rd and 24th. For more information please visit LoavesandFishesLansing.org or call (517) 482-2099.

