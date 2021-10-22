Watch
Loaves and Fishes Ministries - 10/22/21

Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 10:57:01-04

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Thomas Woods (Dr. T) Director of Loaves and Fishes Ministries talks about what they are doing in the celebration of their 40th anniversary, reaching out to the community seeking volunteers, donations from people want to give a part of themselves and or their dollars to help those who come to our shelter seeking normalcy in their lives...a warm bed, regulars meals in a permanent home of their own and keep them there. For more information please visit LoavesAndFishesLansing.org or call (517) 482-2099.

