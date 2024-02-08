Loaves and Fishes - 02/08/24

LANSING, Mich. — Oliver Graham with Loaves and Fishes Ministry invites you to a walk for charity on February 24, 2024 called Coldest Night of The Year. Register today as a walker, and come join them on the River trail in Old Town. The walk will help raise funds for their local shelter, as well as show the homeless community that they are not alone, or forgotten. For more information please visit cnoy.com/register or call 517-482-2099.

