Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc - 12/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Administrator at the Spring Arbor Assisted Living location part of Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc talks about spending time with families over the holidays and if it is a good time to talk about if Mom, Dad, Grandma or Grandpa are safe to continue living at home. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 750-0500.
