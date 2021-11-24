Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc - 11/24/21

LANSING, Mich. — Adam Hohn, Resident Care Aide and Charge Aide at Legacy Assisted Living and Legends Memory Care, part of the Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. talks about why he became a caregiver and how it effects his life. For more information or if you would like to see what employment opportunities are available please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 642-2001.
