Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. - 1/18/22

LANSING, Mich. — Adam Hohn, Resident Care Aide and Charge Aide at Legacy Assisted Living and Legends Memory Care, part of the Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. talks about why he became a caregiver and how it effects his life. For more information or if you would like to see what employment opportunities are available please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 764-2000.

