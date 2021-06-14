Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers - 6/14/21

Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers talks about celebrating 30 years with the Brooklyn Living Center June 16th from 9am to 4pm. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 592-2828.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook