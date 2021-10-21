Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers - 10/21/21

LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers congratulates their Healthcare Angels across all of their campuses. She also talks about their upcoming Fall Festival for Families, Staff and Residents on October 24th from 5pm-7pm. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 750-0500.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook