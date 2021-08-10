Lisa Fletcher & Associates - 8/10/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lisa Fletcher, Associate Broker and Wesley England, Sales Associate at Lisa Fletcher & Associates talk about what is happening in the Greater Lansing Real Estate Market Summer 2021 and how to be best prepared if you are selling or buying a home in the near future. For more information please visit GreaterLansingHomes.com or call (517) 449-6100.
