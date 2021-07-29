Lisa Fletcher & Associates - 7/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lisa Fletcher, Associate Broker at Lisa Fletcher & Associates talks about what home buyers are looking for in a new home and what things will turn them away from a home. For more information please visit GreaterLansingHomes.com or call (517) 449-6100.

