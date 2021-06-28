Lisa Fletcher & Associates - 6/28/21

Lisa Fletcher, Associate Broker with Lisa Fletcher & Associates talks about a consultation for selling your home and if there is a time that is too early for this. For more information please visit GreaterLansingHomes.com or call (517) 449-6100.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.