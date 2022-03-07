Lisa Fletcher & Associates - 3/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — Lisa Fletcher, Associate Broker at Lisa Fletcher & Associates talks about what is happening with home sales, current listings, interest rates in early spring 2022. She also talks about how a buyer can be most prepared to write a strong and competitive offer. For more information please visit GreaterLansingHomes.com or call (517) 449-6100.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook