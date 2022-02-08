Lisa Fletcher & Associates - 2/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Lisa Fletcher, Associate Broker with Lisa Fletcher & Associates talks about her insight on the 2022 real estate market and the importance of taking the right steps to best prepare your home by staging and decluttering to maximize its marketability and value. For more information please visit GreaterLansingHomes.com or call (517) 449-6100.

