Lisa Fletcher & Associates - 12/9/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lisa Fletcher, Associate Broker at Lisa Fletcher & Associates talks about downsizing or moving into a senior community and the type of services that they provide to help with this transition. For more information please visit GreaterLansingHomes.com or call (517) 449-6100.
