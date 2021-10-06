Lisa Fletcher & Associates - 10/6/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lisa Fletcher with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tomie Raines, Greater Lansing Homes, talks about what are the important home improvement and home sale prep checklist items are to prepare your home for sale this winter or next Spring. For more information please visit GreaterLansingHomes.com or call (517) 449-6100.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook