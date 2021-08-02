Watch
Lightspeed Systems - 8/2/21

Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 10:11:55-04

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Wistocki, Detective (RET), talks about Lightspeed Systems, the nation’s leader in online safety software, has been serving schools for more than two decades and develops web filtering and online student safety technology used across thousands of school districts nationwide. Schools have been filtering and protecting online activity for decades – but it’s different now with more remote learning. Since traditional school firewalls don’t work when devices are on the home network instead of the school network, it’s a completely different ballgame. Lightspeed allows schools to filter, manage, protect and analyze devices, anywhere for a truly comprehensive platform, so when students are at home with their school issued device, they’re also safe online.
For more information please visit www.lightspeedsystems.com or call (818) 419-0516.

