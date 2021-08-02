Lightspeed Systems - 8/2/21

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Wistocki, Detective (RET), talks about Lightspeed Systems, the nation’s leader in online safety software, has been serving schools for more than two decades and develops web filtering and online student safety technology used across thousands of school districts nationwide. Schools have been filtering and protecting online activity for decades – but it’s different now with more remote learning. Since traditional school firewalls don’t work when devices are on the home network instead of the school network, it’s a completely different ballgame. Lightspeed allows schools to filter, manage, protect and analyze devices, anywhere for a truly comprehensive platform, so when students are at home with their school issued device, they’re also safe online.

WATCH MORENBA draft, Detroit Tigers, Spartan and Wolverinefootball, and more!

For more information please visit www.lightspeedsystems.com or call (818) 419-0516.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook