Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

LifeWays Community Mental Health - 6/9/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 10:06:02-04

Nikki Thomsen, Assistant Director of Human Resources at LifeWays Community Mental Health talks about how they are expanding their services and all of the job openings that they have. For more information please visit LifeWaysCMH.org or call their Crisis and Access line 24/7 at (800) 284-8288.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019