Lifeways Community Mental Health - 6/16/21

Erin Howard, Crisis Specialist, LLBSW with Lifeways Community Mental Health talks about all of the services they offer and how they receiveintake screenings. For more information please visit LifeWaysCMH.org or call their Crisis and Access line 24/7 at (800) 284-8288.

